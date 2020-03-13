Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 6 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, WITH 6 TO 12 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS AND OVER MOUNTAIN PASSES. * WHERE...BEAVERHEAD, MADISON AND GALLATIN COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. && MOLDAN