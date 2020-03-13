WEST YELLOWSTONE - A 45-year-old Colorado woman endured numerous injuries while snomobiling near the Montana Idaho border Friday morning.
Gallatin County Sheriff's Office received the report at about 11:59 a.m. GCSO writes in a Facebook post after she crashed into a deep opening in the snow, came to a rest and was ejected from the snowmobile nine miles southwest of West Yellowstone.
She undergoes a broken wrist, broken ribs, and a broken nose, according to GCSO.
Gallatin County Search and Rescue and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District located her and brought her to an ambulance that took her to Big Sky Medical Center for further examination.