YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - A woman who illegally entered Yellowstone National Park Tuesday, was badly burned after she fell into a thermal feature.
According to an email from the park's public affairs office, the visitor, who has not been identified, fell into a thermal at Old Faithful while backing up and taking photos Tuesday morning.
It's unknown which thermal she fell into.
The woman reportedly drove north through the park and was contacted by park rangers near Mammoth Hot Springs. She was life-flighted to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center to be treated for her injuries.
The incident is under investigation.
Yellowstone has been closed since mid March due to the coronavirus pandemic.