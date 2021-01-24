GALLATIN CO. - Gallatin County Search and Rescue were called out Saturday to help a woman who was injured after another snowmobiler crashed into the back of her snowmobile.
At 11:16 am, a 64-year-old woman crashed her snowmobile while snowmobiling on the Two Top trail system about 12 miles southwest of West Yellowstone.
According to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, the snowmobiler was stopped when another snowmobile crashed into the back of her snowmobile, sending her snowmobile down an eight-foot embankment.
The woman was launched over the handlebars and sustained rib, back, femur and wrist injuries.
Emergency responders from Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue reached the patient on snowmobiles, and after a quick patient assessment, they requested a medical helicopter to respond due to the severity of her injuries.
The woman was placed on a backboard and loaded into a specialized snow ambulance, then transported about three-quarters of a mile to a safe landing zone for the helicopter.
Air Methods out of Idaho Falls responded, landing in the backcountry and the woman was loaded onto the helicopter and transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
