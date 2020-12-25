GALLATIN COUNTY - A woman was injured in a snowmobiling accident Wednesday afternoon.
At 12:47 pm Wednesday, the West Yellowstone Police Department Dispatched received a call from a group of snowmobilers reporting a member of their party had been in a snowmobile crash about five miles south of West Yellowstone on the Whiskey Trail.
The individual, a 57-year-old woman, was complaining of femur, back and neck pain and appeared to be going into shock according to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.
Gallatin County Search and Rescue, Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District and a helicopter from Air Methods were dispatched to assist with the rescue.
The injured woman and the rest of her group were located using coordinates retrieved from the 9-1-1 call.
Rescuers assessed the woman’s injuries and she was put into a rescue sled and transported around two miles to a waiting Air Methods Helicopter before being transported to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
