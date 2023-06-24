BOZEMAN, Mont. - A woman was killed in a crash north of West Yellowstone Friday afternoon.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reported deputies responded to an accident involving a single car north of West Yellowstone on US-191.
The driver of the car, identified as 65-year-old Warren C. Johnson of Punta Gorda, Florida, was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center and later flown to St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Billings.
A passenger was pronounced deceased on scene. She was identified as 61-year-old Anne E. Johnson from Punta Gorda, Florida.
Montana Highway Patrol is conducting the crash investigation and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office coroners are conducting the death investigation.
“Sheriff Springer wishes to express our deepest condolences to the Johnson family during this time,” the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.
