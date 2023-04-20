UPDATE, APRIL 20:
Following a gas explosion at the One Horse Motel in West Yellowstone, a person living and working at the motel lost everything she owned.
A GoFundMe has been set up for Kerri VanTassel after the explosion took all her personal belongings, from clothes, to medicine and personal paperwork.
VanTassel’s daughter, Kenzie, wrote on the GoFundMe that her mother was in another city when the explosion happened, but started the fundraiser in hopes the community can help her recover.
You can view and donate to the GoFundMe here.
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. - A motel in West Yellowstone was damaged in an explosion Thursday night.
Around 7:00 pm, the West Yellowstone Police Department reported Dunraven St. from HWY 20 to Gibbon Ave. was closed for a gas explosion at the One Horse Motel.
The hotel was not occupied at the time of the explosion and no injuries were reported in the incident.
At this time an investigation is ongoing, however, West Yellowstone Professional Firefighters Local 4432 reports it is likely the explosion was caused by a significant propane leak.
“We would like to thank every responding agency, additional HBFD staff, and HBFD volunteers who assisted during this incident to keep all of us safe. Great work to A-Shift for the rapid response and initial identification of an active hazard,” West Yellowstone Professional Firefighters wrote. “Our thoughts are with the hotel owners as they go through this difficult time.”
Article originally posted April 14, 2023.
