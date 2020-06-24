YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - A 37-year-old Missouri woman was reportedly minorly injured by a grizzly bear while hiking in Yellowstone National Park Monday.
According to a release from YNP, the woman was on a hike along Fairy Falls Trail near Old Faithful when she came across two grizzly bears. YNP says she was knocked over by a female grizzly undergoing a scrape on her thigh and minor injuries on her face due to the fall.
She reportedly tried to use bear spray.
YNP says they removed hikers and temporarily shut down the trail area after the incident.
“From the injured person’s statements, this appears to be a typical case of a mother grizzly bear protecting her offspring following a close-range encounter,” bear management biologist Kerry Gunther said in the release. “Because this bear was displaying natural protective behavior for its cub, no action will be taken against the bear. Several trails in the area will be closed to give the grizzly family group time to clear from the area.”
The incident is under investigation.
YNP urges recreationists to practice bear safety while venturing outdoors. They advise the following in their release:
- hike in groups with at least three people
- bring bear spray and knowing how to use it
- be aware of your surroundings and make sounds
- Avoid locations closed for bear management
- Hike in the daytime, not early morning or late at night
- Turn the other way to keep away from wildlife if necessary
YNP urges visitors to keep at least a 25 yard distance from large animals such as bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes. And to stay no less than 100 yards away from bears in wolves, YNP advises.