The Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Monica Rose Downs has expired, however, she is still missing.
If you have any information on Monica, please contact Gallatin County Sheriff's Office at (406) 582-2100 or dial 9-1-1.
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued for Monica Rose Downs by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office on Friday.
Monica is a 39-year-old, white female, 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighing 105 lbs. She is described as having black hair and brown eyes. According to the sheriff's office, she was last seen wearing a white tank top with black and white yoga pants and black flip flops.
Monica was traveling from Washington state with her boyfriend, and was last seen on I-90 near Bozeman around mile 321.
Authorities say Monica and her boyfriend were possibly arguing in the pullout area at the top of the Bozeman Pass. She has not been seen or heard from since the argument.
There is a concern for Monica’s safety due to circumstances surrounding her disappearance.
If you have any information on Monica Downs, contact the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 582-2100 or call 911.