Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT /NOON MDT/ THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Idaho and Montana, including the following counties, in Idaho, Clearwater, Idaho and Lemhi. In Montana, Deer Lodge, Flathead, Granite, Lake, Lincoln, Mineral, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli, Sanders and Silver Bow. This includes the following Specific Areas... Kalispell, Missoula, Butte, Frontage Road from Bearmouth to Drummond, West Valley near Anaconda, Philipsburg, Grangeville, Highway 95 from Riggins to Whitebird, Riggins, Hot Springs, Thompson Falls, Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier Park, Eds Gulch in Drummond, Highway 93 8 miles south of Salmon to Ellis, Highway 93 north of Ellis, Hwy 93 4th of July Creek to Tower Creek, Salmon River Road between North Fork and Shoup, Shepp Ranch near the Salmon River, Indian Creek near the Salmon River, Mackay Bar near the Salmon River, China Bar, Highway 95 north of Riggins, New Chicago area just east of Drummond, Boulder 2700 Fire Burn Area near Flathead Lake, Salmon River Road near Moose Fire Burn Area, Moose Fire Burn Area, Williams Creek Fire Burn Area and Thorne Creek Fire Burn Area. * WHEN...From 11 AM PDT /Noon MDT/ this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...High precipitable water and associated rainfall with thunderstorms will be capable of producing localized flash flooding in urban areas, flood-prone basins, and burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - https://www.weather.gov/mso/hydrology PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Missoula County through 345 PM MDT... At 257 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over East Missoula, or near Missoula, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half-inch size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Missoula, Lolo, Bonner-West Riverside, East Missoula and Turah. This includes the following highways... Interstate 90 between mile markers 98 and 113. Highway 93 S between mile markers 80 and 94. Highway 200 E between mile markers 0 and 2. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH