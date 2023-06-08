BOZEMAN, Mont. - Recreationists may run into construction on two popular Custer Gallatin National Forest roads on the Bozeman Ranger District as road improvements are done this summer.
Starting June 20, work on East Fork Hyalite Rd. is expected to run through Sept. 30 with closures Mondays through Thursdays from 8:00 am to 5:30 pm.
The road will be fully open outside closure hours as well as on Fridays, weekends and all federally observed holidays.
Road work between the Chisolm Y to the popular Palisade Falls trailhead will include widening, minor realignment, new culverts, improved drainage and paving. Trailheads impacted by this closure include Palisade Falls and Emerald Lake trailheads.
The Jackson Creek Rd. project is part of a $285 million investment made possible by the newly created National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund.
Work on Jackson Creek Rd. will start in early June and includes improved surfacing, drainage and pull-outs along the first four miles of road up to the trailhead.
Those traveling in the area can expect construction delays of up to 30 minutes or longer during culvert installations.
Other trailheads in both Hyalite and the Bangtails will be open and available and visitors are encouraged to explore these other areas during road closures
For timing and additional information you can call the Bozeman Ranger District Office at (406) 522-2520.
