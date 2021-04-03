BOZEMAN, Mont. - Work on a replacement bridge on Bridger Canyon Drive/ Montana Route 86 will begin the week of April 5.
The project is about nine miles east of Bozeman and traffic will be detoured beginning the week of April 5 as crews start work on removing the bridge.
The detour around the project will consist of a gravel surface, 12 feet wide with signage and anyone going through the detour can expect 25 miles per hour speed limits through the project and delays of about 15 minutes.
Traffic may be alternating one-way at certain times as well.
A motorcycle advisory will be in effect and motorcyclists are encouraged to consider an alternate route.
Loads wider than 14-feet wishing to pass through the construction area will need to contact Riverside Contracting at (406) 721-9267 to schedule accommodations for passage.
A tentative completion date is set for May 2021.
“Safety is our number one priority during construction,” said Paul Cogley P.E., Engineering Project Manager/Construction, Montana Department of Transportation. “The traveling public should pay close attention to signage near the project area as conditions can change during construction.”
For more information the public is encouraged to contact Stefan Streeter, HDR Engineering Project Manager, at (406) 670-7497 or Paul Cogley, MDT Engineering Project Manager, at (406) 556-4720.