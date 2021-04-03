Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE BILLINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS ISSUED A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR JAXTYN GUY. JAXTYN IS A 1 YEAR OLD BABY, APPROXIMATELY 30 INCHES LONG AND 22 POUNDS, WITH LIGHT HAIR AND BLUE EYES. HE WAS TAKEN BY HIS NON-CUSTODIAL FATHER AND IS BELIEVED TO BE IN DANGER. JAXTYN'S FATHER IS RYAN DENNIS GUY IS A 29 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE. RYAN IS FIVE FEET 9 INCHES AND 145 POUNDS WITH BLONDE HAIR AND BLUE EYES. RYAN MAY BE DRIVING A GOLD 2007 SAAB 95 WITH A BLACK FRONT FENDER AND MONTANA LICENSE PLATE CLZ539. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON JAXTYN OR RYAN GUY, PLEASE CONTACT BILLINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406-657-8460 OR CALL 911