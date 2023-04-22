THREE FORKS, Mont. - You have the opportunity to give your thoughts on potential improvements and additions at Missouri Headwaters State Park.
In May, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) will host a scoping workshop to get public input on several development options dealing with the park’s overnight accommodations, day-use amenities, trails and interpretive signs and a visitor center.
The workshop will be held on Saturday, May 20 at the park’s picnic area from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.
FWP says comments gathered at the workshop will help with a draft development plan later this year. That plan will undergo additional public comment once it is drafted.
A master plan was developed for the park in 2022, with goals for guiding the development and use of park facilities; protecting important cultural, natural and scenic resources; and enhancing visitors’ overall experience.
