BELGRADE, Mont. - Eleven Montana World War II Veterans took a flight over Gallatin County Sunday afternoon. 

The veterans met at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport and had a chance to fly in a 1942 Stearman biplane for 15-20 minutes. 

Before the flights took off, family and close friends of the veterans gathered at Army National Guard to honor their loved ones and share stories. 

The flights were able to happen because of Dream Flights, a non-profit organization, dedicated to honoring veterans.

Event organizer, Greg Baker said, "There is a fleet of seven steersman biplanes that go all over the United States and they may not fly 11 believe we are the biggest stop in the whole county but they stop at lots of cities around and they will take up one person two people and just make sure all these veterans are recognized for their service.”    

The Dream Flights said they plan on flying back to Montana to offer more flights for Korean and Vietnam war veterans. 

