BOZEMAN, Mont. - A man traveling from Wyoming to Bozeman confessed to a crime accusing him of trying to engage in sexual relations with a minor.
Jeremy George Lusk from Crowley Wyoming will be facing a maximum of 30 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 and a minimum of five years to life of release under supervision.
The court will determine the right sentence after reviewing guidelines along with other factors and Lusk is currently released waiting on further proceedings.
While working undercover, a Bozeman police officer came across an application on social media requesting any individual to message, 38-year-old, Lusk if they wanted to partake in sexual activity.
Lusk stated in the ad he was looking for anyone between the ages of 18 and 68, but the undercover cop responded with a message stating they were a 14-year-old girl that lived in Bozeman.
Lusk responded by telling the undercover cop to return once she is 18-years-old, but the cop told Lusk to contact her if he were to change his mind.
That same day, Lusk contacted the undercover cop once again and they began to have sexual conversations, also Lusk sent the cop a nude photo of himself.
From Feb. 22 to early Feb. 23, Lusk messaged the undercover cop about future plans he made to travel to Bozeman with the intent to begin sexual relations.
The cop directed Lusk to a certain location where he was arrested and admitted to his online sexual relation with the minor.
The investigation was done by the Bozeman Police and Homeland Security Investigators and Assistant U.S. attorney Zeno B. Baucus prosecuted the case.
Project Safe Childhood brought the case to fight the growth of child abuse and exploitations, for more information visit Project Safe Childhood.
