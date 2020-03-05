BOZEMAN, Mont. - The 14-year-old accused of killing his 12-year-old nephew pleaded not guilty on Thursday morning.
James Alex Hurley's teenage uncle and grandparents, Patricia Batts and James Sasser, Jr., are all charged with deliberate homicide for his murder. A fourth person, 18-year-old Gage Roush, is charged with felony assault on a minor in connection to Hurley's death.
Investigators found the boy dead in the family's home on February 3rd, the morning after a reported fight with his uncle.
Prosecutors allege the boy was tortured for years by his uncle and grandparents while he lived with the family in West Yellowstone.
Gallatin County prosecutors have asked the teenage uncle be tried as an adult. Judge John Brown did not make a decision on that motion Thursday, instead delaying it until July 7.
During the transfer hearing, Judge Brown also approved a guardian for the 14-year-old, which will be used for litigation purposes since his parents are also in custody and charged with Hurley's murder.
The 14-year-old uncle remains jailed in a Billings correctional facility on a $500,000 bond.