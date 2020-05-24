An avalanche at a members-only residential club in Big Sky is one of the largest the club's ski director has ever seen on the mountain shoulder, according to reporting from the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center.
The wet slab avalanche happened off of the east aspect of the private Yellowstone Club in the Madison Range on the afternoon of May 19. No members of the club were reported to be injured in the incident, but debris from the avalanche did hit a tower.
The Avalanche Center and a Yellowstone Club official report that the incident was not human-triggered, and that it was likely started by a cornice fall in a "shallower section of the snowpack." The crown reportedly ranged from four to nine feet deep and ran a full path of 1,800 feet in length. It was a 950 foot vertical fall.
The Yellowstone Club was not available for a comment at the time of publication.