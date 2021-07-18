Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous heat, with afternoon highs of 95 to low 100s, and overnight lows in the mid-50s to mid-60s. * WHERE...Meagher, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton, Gallatin, Jefferson and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From Noon today to 9 PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&