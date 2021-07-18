...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Hazardous heat, with afternoon highs of 95 to low 100s, and
overnight lows in the mid-50s to mid-60s.
* WHERE...Meagher, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton, Gallatin,
Jefferson and Madison Counties.
* WHEN...From Noon today to 9 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&