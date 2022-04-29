LIVINGSTON, Mont. – While unemployment numbers have dropped throughout the state, the struggle to find summer seasonal workers is hindering Park County towns who rely on Yellowstone National Park’s tourism season.
According to the Montana Department of Labor & Industry the state’s unemployment rate fell to a new record low in March to 2.3%, but it comes during a time when many Yellowstone National Park “gateway towns” specifically in Park County are looking to hire seasonal workers.
On April 27, Mark’s In & Out held a soft opening according to owner Scott Black who said he wanted to keep things quiet while onboarding three new workers.
“Well for example last year in two weeks of recruiting I had about 20 applications, this year with two weeks of recruiting I had four applications,” Black said. “We hired three of those four and they’re high school students so we are relying on our core and we’re going to be open as many days as staff allows.”
Mark’s In & Out has been a Livingston staple since 1954 for travelers getting off Interstate 90 and looking for a bite to eat before heading down scenic Highway 89 to Yellowstone National Park’s North Entrance in Gardiner.
Scott Black took over as owner with his brother in May 1980 and said he feels comfortable with a staff of about 30 people especially with a returning core of experienced workers.
“Teens these days are very busy, they have lots of activities through the summer so having a large staff is very important,” Black said.
Livingston Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Leslie Feigel said tourism is the town moneymaker and their biggest summer weekend on the Fourth of July brings in more than $4 million dollars with their Independence Day parade and the Livingston Classic PBR.
Feigel said the lack of summer seasonal job applications is prevalent throughout Park County, but she is more worried about Yellowstone National Park’s 150th anniversary mixed with summer roadwork causing travelers to be on edge.
“I hope people travel like a local, you know it’s just pack your patience with everything from the roadwork between here and the North Entrance which is a huge thing to the shortages in our restaurants and our bars,” Feigel said.
Due to staffing, Mark’s In & Out will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays until they get more workers on schedule.
Black said they are still looking to hire around 10 more employees, but they will be ready to serve anyone who shows up while they are open including during Yellowstone National Park’s 150th anniversary summer.
“I think that anniversary is being publicized worldwide, we're going to see a good crowd of people,” Black said. “Our numbers in our last normal season were very good, 2019, and the last two summers have been good as well and we have made it work.”
If you are interested in working at Mark’s In & Out, you can apply here or you can stop by in-person Monday through Friday from 3 to 5 p.m.
You can also contact the Livingston Area Chamber of Commerce here for job opportunities.
