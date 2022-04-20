LIVINGSTON, Mont. – The Yellowstone Gateway Museum opened a new exhibit honoring Park County Vietnam War veterans through 23 interviews of local veterans who contributed biographies and memorabilia to the museum.
The Yellowstone Gateway Museum's Honoring Park County Veterans: A Military History room showcases all types of memorabilia and personal stories from local veterans who served in wars from the Civil War through the Gulf War on the museum’s first-floor military exhibit.
The exhibit commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and invites you to learn about the service and sacrifice of some of the Vietnam War veterans who call Park County home.
Museum Curator Karen Reinhart said volunteer Anna Simons interviewed 23 veterans who shared their stories and loaned items to the museum for the exhibit.
Reinhart said local veterans include: Larry Blades, Fred Counts, Merlin DeShaw, Robert Eyman, Bob Gollmyer, Point Hatfield, Bill Juhnke, Jerry Kahrs, Herb Kemp, Warren Mabie, Tom Melin, Harry Miller, Wayne Nelson, Wendell Olson, Richard Parks, Doug Peacock, Dan Phariss, Brian Prahl, Bob Raney, Dean Reimer, Bernie Rustad, Bob Seely, and Lynn Walker.
Warren Mabie was an Army Photographic Unit Leader for the 23rd American Infantry Division in Chu Lai, Vietnam, in September 1970 who said he doesn't consider himself a hero, but instead someone who can help teach the younger generation about history lessons that could apply to today
"What I think is good anyway is that it keeps people aware of our history: good, bad or indifferent," Mabie said. "I think that really matters for making any kind of current decisions or future decisions."
Mabie completed his tour in 1971 and has worked with the Yellowstone Gateway Museum for several years talking with Park County area students about the war while also serving on the Livingston City Commission for several years.
The new Vietnam War veterans exhibit will be displayed for at least one year. The exhibit is funded in part by the Community Closet and the Friends of the Yellowstone Gateway Museum.
Reinhart said to contact the museum if you have information about local veterans who have served or are serving in the military to help them continue their work honoring our veterans.
For more information, please call 406-222-4184 and you can keep up-to-date with their programming here.
