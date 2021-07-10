GARDINER, Mont. – The term "revenge travel" was in full effect at both Yellowstone National Park and Glacier National Park which saw 8% and 18% increases in visits, respectively, compared to their 2019 Fourth of July weekend.
Glacier National Park officials said the new Going-to-the-Sun Road ticketed entry system helped them reduce vehicle congestion on the road and park officials avoided implementing West Entrance closures to relieve severe congestion.
Here is what you need to know before you go when it comes to the reserved ticketed entry system at West Glacier, St. Mary or the westside Camas Road entrances:
- Requires a Park Pass (Online or in-person)
- Private Car: $35
- Motorcycle: $30
- Requires an Entry Ticket Reservation (Online) OR Service Reservation
- Entry Ticket Reservation is $2
Unlike Glacier National Park, Yellowstone National Park does not require you to make reservations ahead of time but do encourage everyone to plan ahead with delays expected throughout the summer.
Yellowstone National Park seven-day pass fees:
- Private Car: $35
- Motorcycle: $30
- Individual (by foot, bicycle): $20/person
Officials in Yellowstone National Park are stressing several tips when it comes to visiting the park this summer:
- Expect crowds, traffic and delays. Millions of people visit Yellowstone in summer.Traffic and wildlife along and on roads, and road construction often make drive times longer than expected. Parking areas and popular destinations will be congested.
- Drive and park responsibly. Observe posted speed limits and use pullouts to watch wildlife, take pictures and let other cars pass. Do not stop your vehicle in the road. When pulling over, be sure to park with all four tires fully to the right of the white line.
- Plan ahead: To reduce wait times at busy entrance stations, buy your pass online ahead of time. Check current conditions. Learn the operating hours for services.
- Wildlife are dangerous. People have been injured or killed by bears, bison and elk. Always maintain a minimum of 25 yards (23 m) from all wildlife and 100 yards (91 m) from bears and wolves. Watch wildlife safely and travel safely in bear country.
- Stay on boardwalks. People have been severely injured or killed by breaking through the thin ground in thermal basins or falling into hot springs.
- Protect yourself and others. Consistent with CDC recommendations on COVID-19, people who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces.
- Enhance your experience. Download the free NPS Yellowstone or National Park Service app (and offline content) before you arrive.
- Connectivity is limited. Don't be surprised if you can't receive calls or texts, even in the few areas you might have cell reception.
As of July 10, Yellowstone National Park is under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions which means campfires are only allowed in designated campgrounds within metal fire grates but are strictly not allowed in the backcountry.