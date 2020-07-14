WEST YELLOWSTONE-After a bison goring last week, Yellowstone National Park hosted a Facebook live video on Tuesday morning, to remind people about bison safety.
There are roughly 5,000 bison in Yellowstone National Park and during the summer months biologists say thousands of them congregate in the Hayden Valley and up north in the Lamar Valley.
Lead Bison Biologist Chris Geremia has worked for almost two decades in Yellowstone National Park studying bison.
He says each summer there are a few incidents involving people being hurt by bison. Since there are thousands of bison in the park, Geremia wants to remind tourists and residents in the area to keep at least 25 yards away from bison which helps prevent the bison from charging.
He adds three things people need to remember are bison are wildlife and need to be respected as wildlife. Next, Geremia stresses to stay back at least 25 yards from the animals and move away if they come any closer. Lastly, he says be ready to react to the bison.
Bison respond to your behavior says Geremia and jumping out of cars and taking close up photos will disturb the bison.
"When they're in the park, the things that people do challenge bison's dominance in their society and if they challenge it so much, it will cause an animal to charge," said Geremia.
He also recommends carrying bear spray in secluded areas in the park and using a camera with a zoom lens from a safe distance.
