MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. - Yellowstone National Park biologists saw the park's first grizzly of 2020 on Saturday, March 7.
According to a release from the park, the male grizzly was detected through radio telemetry flight near Grand Prismatic Spring from the air.
The park writes male grizzlies end their hibernation by early March, whereas female grizzlies who have cubs end theirs by April through early May.
This year's grizzly was seen a day before last year's, according to the release.
The park offers the following tips in the release on how to stay safe around bears:
- "Prepare for a bear encounter.
- Carry bear spray, know how to use it, and make sure it’s accessible.
- Stay alert.
- Hike or ski in groups of three or more, stay on maintained trails, and make noise. Avoid hiking at dusk, dawn, or at night.
- Do not run if you encounter a bear.
- Stay 100 yards away from black and grizzly bears. Use binoculars, a telescope, or telephoto lens to get a closer look.
- Store food, garbage, barbecue grills, and other attractants in hard-sided vehicles or bear-proof food storage boxes.
- Report bear sightings and encounters to a park ranger immediately.
- Learn more about bear safety."
According to the release, the park will regulate bear management areas when there's heavy amounts of bison and elk remains present beginning March 10.