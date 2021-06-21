YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Yellowstone National Park is at high fire danger throughout the park.

YNP said in a release there are no wildfires in the park nor are there any fire restrictions in place or planned in the park.

Park visitors may only have campfires in established fire rings and in some backcountry campgrounds.

Campfires must never be abandoned, and they must be cold to the touch before leaving, YNP said.

YNP said the Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem, meaning fire is key in keeping the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.

YNP posts fire updates throughout the park here.