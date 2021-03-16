MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. - Yellowstone National Park had their first grizzly bear sighting of 2021 in the park Saturday.
According to a release from YNP, a pilot saw the bear from the air interacting with wolves near animal remains in the northern region of the park.
YNP added although this is the first grizzly bear sighting in the park this year, tracks were spotted in several different instances within the previous two weeks.
YNP had their first 2020 bear sighting March 7.
Male grizzly bears typically end hibernation in early March, whereas female grizzlies with cubs do not end hibernation until April through early May, YNP said. Grizzlies will search for food after ending hibernation such as the remains of dead elk and bison. YNP said they tend to behave aggressively while eating on dead animal remains.
“When bears first emerge from hibernation, they look for carcasses at lower elevations and spring vegetation in thermal meadows and south-facing slopes or nourishment,” Kerry Gunther, the park’s bear management biologist, said in the release.
YNP advises their visitors to follow these guidelines throughout the park as bear hibernation comes to an end:
- Get ready for bear encounters
- Bring bear spray, know how to use it and ensure it's accessibile
- Recreate in groups of three or more people, remain on established trails and make sounds
- Do not hike at dusk, dawn or nighttime
- Do not run if you come across a bear
- Keep a distance of 100 yards or 91 meters from black bears and grizzly bears
- Secure attractants such as food, garbage and barbecue grills in hard-sided vehicles or bear-resilient food storage containers
- Report bear sightings and encounters to a park ranger immediately
Guns are allowed in the park; however, firing guns is against park regulations. YNP suggests bringing bear spray as an alternative to guns as it is a proven deterrent towards bears and decreases bear deaths from people protecting themselves.
YNP placed visitor activity limitations in areas of the park with large amounts of elk and bison remains and bears March 10.