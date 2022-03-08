BOZEMAN, Mont. – Yellowstone National Park Lodges are anticipating a busy summer and fall at campsites and lodges while celebrating the 150th anniversary of the establishment of the first national park.
Yellowstone National Park Lodges Director of Marketing and Sales Rick Hoeninghausen said their 1,400 campsites, newly renovated Fishing Bridge RV Park and more than 2,300 rooms should be ready to host visitors this summer.
The United States’ largest park concessions management company Xanterra Travel Collection operates the campsites and lodging inside the park and said because of the COVID-19 pandemic they limited the number of available rooms along with some campground services like public showers which were smaller inconveniences at campsites.
Hoeninghausen said Yellowstone gateway communities like Gardiner and West Yellowstone benefited from some of the parks limited services with visitors going in and out which also may have contributed to the 2021 record visitation year.
During this winter season in January, the park’s North Entrance in Gardiner counted over 10,00 cars going in and out of Paradise Valley gateway towns.
Yellowstone National Park Lodges plan to have full service at all lodging and campsites after the busy year but still hopes visitors will be patient with reopening and services coming back to full strength.
“We’ll have more facilities open this summer so that’s the good news and the ability to accommodate them,” Hoeninghausen said. “I think everybody’s preceding as though it will be a regular year in terms of staffing and services.”
Yellowstone National Park recently renovated guest services at the North Entrance in Gardiner and the Fishing Bridge RV Park renovation is complete for 300 full-service hook-ups this summer.
Yellowstone National Park Lodges is joining in on the Park Services push to showcase Native American voices, culture and heritage with an art exhibit at the historic Old Faithful Inn on May 6 and more information can be found here.
Hoeninghausen said the iconic yellow bus tours of Old Faithful historic district will be operational on May 6 with refreshments and the exhibit and marketplace will be open through the weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.