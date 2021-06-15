Public comment on proposal to improve cell service and internet in Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park's north entrance in Gardiner.

MAMMOTH HOT SPRING, Wyo. – Yellowstone National Park announced they have updated their parkwide fire danger level to "moderate" while visitation numbers soar. 

The record high temperatures mixed with high winds and an 11% upswing in park visitors in May 2021, compared to May 2019, breaking the park's record of most visitors in the month of May has officials concerned.

What a "Moderate" fire danger level means:

  • Currently, there are no fire restrictions in place or planned in the park.
  • Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.
  • Campfires must always be attended and be cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat.

According to the Yellowstone National Park website, around 78% of fires are caused by lightning while 22% have been human caused.

You can find the current fire activity in Yellowstone National Park here along with more information.

