MAMMOTH HOT SPRING, Wyo. – Yellowstone National Park announced they have updated their parkwide fire danger level to "moderate" while visitation numbers soar.

The record high temperatures mixed with high winds and an 11% upswing in park visitors in May 2021, compared to May 2019, breaking the park's record of most visitors in the month of May has officials concerned.

What a "Moderate" fire danger level means:

Currently, there are no fire restrictions in place or planned in the park.

Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.

Campfires must always be attended and be cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat.

According to the Yellowstone National Park website, around 78% of fires are caused by lightning while 22% have been human caused.

You can find the current fire activity in Yellowstone National Park here along with more information.