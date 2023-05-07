Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Montana... Clark Fork River Above Missoula affecting Missoula County. For the Clark Fork River above Missoula...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday afternoon at 230 PM MDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Clark Fork River Above Missoula. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river is possible. Flood waters begin to flood streets in the Orchard Homes area, specifically the north end of Tower Street including Kehrwald Drive. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:30 PM MDT Saturday, May 06 the stage was 9.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.2 feet early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 7.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&