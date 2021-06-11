MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. - Yellowstone National Park is reporting an 11 percent upswing in park visitors in May 2021, compared to May 2019, breaking the park's record of most visitors in the month of May.

YNP wrote in a release they decided May 2020 was not a good comparison due to the park not opening until May 18, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, YNP said they are seeing a 14 percent increase of park visitors to date in 2021 with roughly 658,500 visitors in contrast to 2019.

The following is YNP's year-to-date recreational visitation numbers through May via release:

2021 658,513 2020 145,849 2019 576,776 2018 570,823 2017 550,486 2016 593,755

YNP asks those planning on visiting the park this summer to plan the trip in advance and anticipate crowds because summer is the park's most popular season. Further, YNP asks to recreate responsibly and to take the Yellowstone Pledge to protect yourself and the park.