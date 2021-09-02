BOZEMAN, Mont. - Elk mating season has started in Yellowstone National park, and the park is warning visitors of the possible dangers.
YNP said in a release bull elk can be unpredictable and aggressive during mating season, thus, it is important to remain alert. Elk run very fast and may change direction without notice.
It is important to keep a 25-yard, two bus lengths, distance from elk, YNP said.
In the event an elk begins charging, seek shelter in a vehicle or behind a tall stable structure immediately.
YNP said visitors are responsible for their own safety.