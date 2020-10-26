MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY- Yellowstone National Park announced a new low-speed automated shuttle service will run in the summer of 2021 to reduce congestion throughout the park.
According to the press release roadways and parking areas in Yellowstone can be over-capacity by 29% during peak tourist times in July.
The low-speed shuttle service will start running in Canyon Village in May 2021 through August and will potentially serve the campground, visitors services and lodging areas.
Yellowstone is partnering with the NPS Intermountain Regional Alternative Transportation Program, the NPS Denver Service Center, and the DOT Volpe Center to look at the opportunities, risks and costs of shuttles at Old Faithful and Canyon Village.
The park expects the study will end in 2022 as the results of the study will decide whether piloting a local transit service in Yellowstone is possible.
“Yellowstone and the NPS are proactively engaging with emerging transportation technologies by looking for ways to test, pilot and learn from these capabilities,” Cam Sholly, Superintendent of Yellowstone National Park said via press release. “We will continue exploring possible ways to reduce congestion and to improve visitor experience and access in heavily traveled areas of the park.”
Exact shuttle routes and stops are still to be determined by park officials.