Yellowstone Nat'l Park employees test negative in round 2 of COVID-19 testing

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. - All Yellowstone National Park employees testing for COVID-19 in the park's second round of surveillance testing resulted negative, YNP announced Thursday.
According to a release from YNP, 179 park staff working the National Park Service and concession stands tested for COVID-19 on June 4-5, increasing the total amount to 222 employees tested in the last 10 days.
“I want to thank the states of Wyoming and Montana and our county health officials for partnering with us to increase surveillance testing capacity,” Superintendent Cam Sholly said in the release. “This proactive testing is the only way for us to detect cases early and respond quickly to any employees who have the virus.”
YNP says they are conducting surveillance testing as a part of their reopening plan throughout the summer, prioritizing testing to first responders and concessions stand employees who interact with visitors face-to-face.
YNP adds they collected samples from the wastewater systems in Gardiner, Mammoth Hot Springs, and Old Faithful between May 18-26. According to YNP, there was no prevalence of COVID-19 found. YNP says they will collect more samples June 13 and 15.