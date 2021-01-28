Bison in Yellowstone National Park

Bison rut in Lamar Valley of Yellowstone National Park.

 NPS / Neal Herbert

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. - Yellowstone National Park reported 3.8 million visitors in 2020, a 5-percent decrease from 2019.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, YNP closed March 24, 2020 and reopened the two entrances in Wyoming May 18,2020. By June 1, 2020, YNP reopened the three entrances in Montana. 

YNP reported via release the months September and October in 2020 were the park's highest visitation rate in history.

The following is YNP's total visitor numbers the last several years:

2020 - 3,806,305

2019 - 4,020,288

2018 - 4,115,000

2017 - 4,116,524

2016 - 4,257,177

2015 - 4,097,710

