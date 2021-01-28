MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. - Yellowstone National Park reported 3.8 million visitors in 2020, a 5-percent decrease from 2019.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, YNP closed March 24, 2020 and reopened the two entrances in Wyoming May 18,2020. By June 1, 2020, YNP reopened the three entrances in Montana.
YNP reported via release the months September and October in 2020 were the park's highest visitation rate in history.
The following is YNP's total visitor numbers the last several years:
2020 - 3,806,305
2019 - 4,020,288
2018 - 4,115,000
2017 - 4,116,524
2016 - 4,257,177
2015 - 4,097,710