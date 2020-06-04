MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. - Yellowstone National Park announced all front-line staff testing for COVID-19 came out with negative results in the first testing round after reopening May 18 in Wyoming.
Yellowstone National Park says in a release they are conducting surveillance testing as a part of their reopening plan throughout the summer. YNP says they prioritize testing concessions employees who interact with visitors face-to-face or are first responders. All 43 employees tested in the first round, tested negative.
According to YNP surveillance testing allows them to find asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 before they experience signs, and to isolate those who are carriers immediately before exposing it to others.
YNP says they collaborated with the State of Montana and Park County, Montana, health officers.
“This is the most aggressive employee surveillance testing being conducted in the National Park System,” Superintendent Cam Sholly said in the release. “We couldn’t do this without our partners in the states and counties. Our goal is to detect positive COVID-19 cases as early as possible, so we can isolate and support those employees, while reducing chances of spreading the virus. Information gained from this program will inform management decisions.”