MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. - Yellowstone National Park announced they are doing a phased reopening beginning Monday, May 18.
In a release from YNP, the park is gradually reopening in three stages beginning with the South and East entrances in Wyoming at noon. YNP is restricting park access to the southern region, allowing guests to enter Lake, Canyon, Norris, Old Faithful, West Thumb, and Grant Village.
YNP's release says Wyoming ended travel restrictions for out-of-staters and they are working with Montana and Idaho to reopen their entrances as soon as they can.
“The park’s goal is to open safely and conservatively, ensure we take the right actions to reduce risks to our employees and visitors, and help local economies begin to recover,” Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a release. “I appreciate the cooperation we’ve had with our surrounding governors, counties, communities, and health officials in working through these challenging decisions. Our goal is to get the remaining entrances open as quickly and safely as possible.”
YNP says they added mitigation methods for reopening such as safety barriers where necessary, suggesting to wear face masks in crowded areas, regulating access in specific areas, increasing routine sanitizing efforts in facilities and placing marked social-distancing signs on boardwalks and other public spaces.
In the release, YNP says "The park will actively monitor changing conditions (in the park and in surrounding counties); and will maintain flexibility to expand, adjust, or contract operations as conditions warrant."
By May 18, YNP says they will open up park gas stations, restrooms, trails and boardwalks and other planned areas to park guests.
YNP says they are not yet letting commercial buses in the park, access to campgrounds, backcountry, cabins, stores, park tours, take-out food service, boating, fishing or visitor centers until the later stages of reopening.
They say they will open up hotels, restaurant dining service, commercial bus access and ranger programs during the final stage.
“Visitors can protect their family and friends by skipping areas that are too crowded and always maintaining social distance from other people, including rangers. The National Park Service can’t do this alone and will continue to work with all stakeholders to best protect the public and our employees,” Sholly said in the release.
In a release from Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, he said the reopening will positively impact Wyoming's tourism and the country's economy.
“I want to thank both of these National Park Superintendents for their collaborative and cooperative, phased approach to safely reopen these iconic destinations to visitors,” Governor Gordon said in his release. “Their direct and consistent communication with interested parties has resulted in plans that will help protect employees, visitors and neighboring communities.”