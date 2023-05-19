YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK - Park officials are warning visitors to Yellowstone National Park that elk calving season has begun.
The park says cow elk are more aggressive during the calving season and may run towards people or kick.
While visiting the park, you should stay alert and look around corners before exiting buildings or walking around blind spots. The park says cow elk may bed their calves near buildings and under cars.
If you come across elk, you should keep at least 25 yards, or 23 meters, from the animal.
If an elk runs toward you, find shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier as quickly as possible.
Attacks can be unprovoked and unpredictable, and the park says you are responsible for your own safety.
You can find more information on the National Park Service website for Elk.
