MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS - All over the Treasure State, we're seeing people get creative to overcome the unique challenges of quarantine. In southwest Montana, we're looking at how Yellowstone National Park is staying active even while the park is closed.
The closest you can get to the wonders of America's first national park right now is your own computer screen. While the walls around you might feel like they're closing in a little bit, you can escape outside with the park's Facebook Lives.
The park started their Facebook lessons last week, and they're a big hit, each one racking up more than 100,000 views.
They're staying creative and engaging, pulling out the guitar to sing a tribute to native tribes and showing off pelts from Yellowstone's wild animals.
Each of their lessons has a focus, such as how animals like elk and moose adapt to the cold winter and the history of the 2.2 million acres that we now call Yellowstone. When it comes to those lessons, they're turning to you for ideas.
Allison Newberg, an education technician with the park, has helped plan the lessons for Facebook.
"We have taken the pulse of some of the people around us, some of the teachers that we've been working with previously," she says. "We're figuring out what would best be helpful to the most people and we're picking topics that people are interested in."
They range from just a couple minutes long to a full thirty minutes. Rangers design the lessons for teachers, students, and parents, but anyone who loves to learn can take something from them.
Head over to Yellowstone National Park's Facebook page and like and follow them so you don't miss their next live lesson. You can catch them every Monday and Wednesday at 11 AM MDT.
Live distance learning classes with rangers are available for 12 or more people via Zoom and Google Hangout for teachers and families. If you are interested in a digital lesson from Yellowstone's education rangers, request one by emailing yell_virtual_ranger@nps.gov.