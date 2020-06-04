LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Residents in Park County are bracing for flooding this weekend as water levels are expected to rise to flood stage in the Yellowstone River.
Water levels are currently sitting at just under nine feet, not far off from what is considered flood stage (ten feet) in Park County's section of the river.
The river is fast-moving and dangerous, but so far the most destructive waterways in the Paradise Valley have come from creeks draining into the Yellowstone.
Mill Creek and Pine Creek have reportedly flooded some basements, and blockage on smaller waterways like Strawberry Creek and McDonald Creek have been causing water to flood roads. On Thursday, workers cleared those areas to try to prevent that the flooding from happening again.
Even if it hasn't covered roads or destroyed homes, the Yellowstone remains a danger. Greg Coleman, director of Park County Emergency Management, says floating or boating on the river at this point is very ill-advised, and urged residents to be responsible.
"Not only is the river moving fast, but there's large trees and other things in the river," he explains. "We encourage everyone to be extra careful along the river."
The damage has been minimal so far for Paradise Valley homes and businesses. While some of KOA's firepits are flooded, for example, they say that their RV spots remain dry and accessible.
Levels on the river have been rising and falling over the last few days, with some fishing access sites in the valley being flooded by the waters (they've since reopened). But water levels are expected to finally hit flood stage this coming Sunday.
"Largely, if you flood at 10 foot on the Yellowstone, if you have low-land flooding in your area, now is the time to prepare," says Coleman. "We're gonna see pretty much what we saw last Monday this weekend."
The county has set up a handful of sandbag stations for residents at the Park County Fairground and Pine Creek Fire Station. Ace Hardware donated some sandbags that can be picked up for free at the Water Department (330 Bennett Street in Livingston). But if you're able, there's another option.
"If you can support the local businesses and purchase your own sandbags, we encourage that, too," says Coleman. "We're all sort of struggling with the effects of the virus."