GARDINER, Mont. - The National Weather Service is warning of record-breaking Yellowstone River water levels in the Corwin Springs area.
The National Weather Service Billings said via Twitter Monday the Yellowstone River water levels at Corwin Springs are quickly increasing above flood stage, and water levels are the highest they have been since 1918.
A road closure is set up on Highway 89 at mile-markers 13 to 15 north of Gardiner due to flooding.
The Montana Department of Transportation said via 511 road map the road is closed until further notice.
NWS Billings is advising Paradise Valley residents, and especially campers, along the river to move to higher ground.
