MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. - Yellowstone National Park is closing all except for one roadway within the park beginning Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Yellowstone National Park says in a release they shut down the west, south and east entrances every year in the beginning of November during the winter months. However, they are keeping the roadway from the north entrance in Gardiner, Montana through Mammoth Hot Springs to the northeast entrance open all year, weather dependant.
Because of the US 212 section closure, Beartooth Highway, from late fall to early spring, driving east of Cooke City, Montana is impossible.
YNP advises those planning on visiting the park during fall and winter to keep travel plans adjustable for fluctuating weather conditions, as the park may temporarily close or place travel limits without warning.
For updated information on road conditions, call (307) 344-2117 to hear a recorded message, visit Park Roads or sign up to receive automatic text message updates by typing "82190" to 888-777.