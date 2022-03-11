Yellowstone Winter Ecology program takes students into the park to learn about historic land

GARDINER, Mont. – The Ecology Project International will bring their biggest group of students into Yellowstone National Park to connect with the historic land and gain the tools and experiences needed to take action in their future careers.
Based in Missoula, non-profit Ecology Project International (EPI) started in 2001 looking to engage local communities in youth development, leadership and habitat conservation.
EPI Communication and Culture Director Haley Hanson said they run several world-class, science-focused travel programs for students and teachers to build a brighter and more sustainable future.
"Students have the capability to make a change in their own communities and any EPI programs can help them gain the tools, the knowledge, competencies, dispositions to help make a change in their own communities," Hanson said.
When it comes to the Yellowstone Winter Ecology Program, normally the non-profit takes a maximum group of 15 students and three instructors from nearby Gardiner High School, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic taking a year away from them, they plan to have 22 students with a teacher and four instructors from Gardiner Jr. High and High Schoolers.
EPI Yellowstone Program Manager Alexei Desmarais said there are three main aspects about the five day trip in March from building a connection to the park, gaining the tools for empowerment to take action, and building a connection with classmates and relationship skills.
During the trip, students will look to answer broader research-based questions using real-world data sets and having conversations about the complexity of conservation management.
Why students from Gardiner? Desmarais said a lot of students have an interest in learning more on a deeper level about what is going on in their own backyards.
"They have this perspective that comes from lived experience, but also a lot of them don’t have the opportunity to get out in the park or they don’t want to like they live there, that’s where their parents work, it’s where the tourists go," Desmarais said.
The program acts as a steppingstone for younger students into environmental science and can even help kickstart a career path into research groups within the park as students will get to experience wolf and bison conservation and management projects.
You can find more information and even apply for Ecology Project International's travel programs here.
Hanson and Desmarais said they are working to get more online classroom curriculum connected to the Yellowstone program and look to broaden their reach of people who go on the trip in the future.
