MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. -Yellowstone National Park is announcing they have surveillance tested more than 1,000 park workers for COVID-19 in the past eight weeks, with zero tests resulting positive as of Tuesday, July 28.
YNP says in a release the total number of confirmed negative tests sits at 1,032 and they are still waiting on 200 test results. This brings the total number of YNP workers tested to 1,237.
In the release, YNP says two of their concession workers experiencing symptoms tested positive recently. YNP says both employees were isolated and the park took action to reduce the spread in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention direction.
YNP says the first symptomatic worker was not at the park, nor tested at the park when they received the positive result and was isolated immediately. YNP says the individual had minimal in-person contact with park guests and YNP says they think they caught the virus away from the park.
YNP says the second worker was experiencing symptoms while at the park and was tested at the park's clinic with a positive result. YNP says they isolated the individual and quarantined a few other workers to be safe. YNP says they conducted contact tracing during the week of July 20 in the areas the employee worked, and all results came back negative.
According to YNP, three park guests out of 1.4 million who entered since YNP reopened have tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting the park. YNP says these individuals were tested at Yellowstone clinics and resulted positive. YNP says one of the guests stayed over one night at the park, while they other did not. YNP says they believe they caught the virus before going into the park.
YNP says the third guest tested positive away from the park after a week-long visit, and it is uncertain if they caught the virus in the park or before going.
“At this point, a limited number of cases have appeared in different locations around the park,” U.S. Public Health Officer George Larsen said in te release. “Currently, there is no indication of any type of community spread in the park although we are monitoring it very closely.”
“Some of these visitor cases had symptoms prior to entering the park,” Superintendent Cam Sholly said in the release. “If you have symptoms as your visit is approaching, do the responsible thing and don’t come to the park. You end up putting our employees, health care providers, and other visitors at risk. Our thanks once again to the states of Wyoming and Montana (Park County, Wyoming, and Park County, Montana), for assisting us with testing capacity and additional public health expertise.”