BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman Fire is asking residents to help them help you by clearing the snow around fire hydrants.
In the last 50 hours, Bozeman Fire says they have received over 50 emergency calls making it a busy mid-week for responders.
You can help them save time by clearing a three-foot circle around the area of the hydrant, along with a path to the curb.
“With the number of hydrants across the city it does take time to clear them all,” Bozeman Fire wrote to their social media earlier this week “City departments do work hard to clear them in a timely fashion, however this is simply a nice reminder that their visibility can make a difference and assistance is always appreciated.”
