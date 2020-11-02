BOZEMAN, Mont. – Poll watching is vital to the election process, but in an already-confusing election year there has been misinformation about the role.
President Donald Trump has asked supporters during campaign rallies and on Twitter to sign up to “fight” for him as poll watchers.
The comments brought more attention and concerns that partisan poll watching could lead to voter intimidation.
“You shouldn’t be anticipating to be engaged by a poll worker or a poll watcher or a member of the clerks office outside of printing your name or signature when you are there to vote,” said Montana’s Director of Elections, Dana Corson.
Poll watchers have been around since the 18th century to observe activities at polling locations and protect against illegal voting or fraudulent ballot counting.
Madison County Clerk and Recorder Kathleen Mumme said poll watchers "should be observant and hopefully stand out of the way of the voting to, you know, impede the voting process. They should be non-political, not electioneering within a hundred feet of the door of the polling place."
In-person voting will still be open until Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. and you can sign in to be a volunteer poll watcher at local polling locations. In Gallatin County you can poll watch at these locations but you will need to sign in beforehand.