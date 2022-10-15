BOZEMAN, Mont. - Youth hunters in the Bozeman area can learn how to sample harvested deer for chronic wasting disease (CWD) at the end of Montana’s two-day youth deer hunt.
The CWD sampling station at Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ (FWP) Bozeman office will be open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm on Thursday, Oct. 20, and the station will have extended hours on Friday, Oct. 21, from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm.
Montana’s two-day youth deer hunt is Oct. 20 and 21 and is open to youth ages 10 to 15 who have taken hunter education or who are enrolled in the apprentice hunter program.
FWP staff can help hunters collect and submit samples for CWD testing, which is paid for by FWP.
Samples should be unfrozen with at least three inches of neck attached, as well as the knife.
Hunters are asked to provide the location coordinates of their harvest to help with CWD monitoring as well.
