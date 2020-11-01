BOZEMAN, Mont. - Zero-In Indoor Shooting Center will now be the home to part of the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office operations.
Sheriff Brain Gootkin opened the door to their new building Thursday afternoon.
Prior to purchasing the Zero-In Indoor Shooting Center, the Gallatin County Sheriffs office operated out of the Law and Justice Center in Bozeman.
The county paid $5.4 million for the 25,000-sq-ft building and 6.48 acres of land.
"For us it seemed logistically and locationally in the county just to be the right place," said Gallatin County Commissioner Scott MacFarlane. "It has so many different potentials for us for the growth of our operations."
For over a decade, the Gallatin County Sheriff Office has wanted to relocate.
The new facility includes classrooms, an indoor shooting range and many modern technologies for county deputies to learn and practice on.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office plans on expanding the new project and will eventually open it back up for the public to use.