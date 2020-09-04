BOZEMAN- A new wildfire is burning in the Bridgers near the M Trail is reported to be at 80 acres.
The Custer Gallatin National Forest says the fire is burning about 2.5 miles up Bridger Foothills Trail, between the M and Sypes Canyon. Smoke is visible from most of the Gallatin Valley and is drifting into Bridger Canyon.
People are being asked to avoid the area, and Sypes Canyon and the M trailheads are closed as well as and Highway 86 between the M turn-off and Jackson Creek Road.
The Forest Service is responding with ground and air resources.
One engine, two helicopters and smoke jumpers are on scene, and two tankers are en-route.
As of 4 PM, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has blocked traffic at Story Mill and Bridger Canyon Road, and at Kelly Canyon and Bridger Canyon Road.
Gallatin County Search and Rescue also closed trailheads in the area. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says all hikers in the southern Bridgers are safe and accounted for.
This is a developing story. Additional information will be added as it's available.
