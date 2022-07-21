Butte celebrates Danny Wong Day

BUTTE, MT- The Pekin Noodle Parlor in Butte is known to be the oldest Chinese food restaurant in the country.

Wednesday was a day devoted to one of the caretakers of its legacy, Danny Wong.

The Pekin Noodle Parlor was established in 1911 and is a crown jewel in Butte history.

The restaurant has received national attention for many years for its historical roots in old Chinatown.

Wong died in 2020 at 86, his legacy continues through his children who continue to serve as caretakers of the historic establishment.

Danny Wong Day is celebrated on July 20 per order of J.P. Gallagher the chief executive of Butte-Silver Bow County.

