Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 26 EXPECTED. * WHERE...EVARO HILL, HIGHWAY 200 THOMPSON FALLS TO PLAINS, HIGHWAY 200 TROUT CREEK TO HERON, I-90 LOOKOUT PASS TO HAUGAN, BITTERROOT VALLEY, MISSOULA, HIGHWAY 200 BONNER TO GREENOUGH, HIGHWAY 83 SEELEY LAKE TO CONDON, AND I-90 EAST MISSOULA TO BEARMOUTH. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...FREEZING TEMPERATURES COULD KILL SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED IRRIGATION SYSTEMS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&