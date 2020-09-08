GREAT FALLS - A new place for meat lovers everywhere has rolled into the electric city this week with hopes of remaking the way we experience restaurant-quality food.
It’s called the Carnivorium and it is putting a new spin on drive-through restaurants.
It’s not a food truck or a food trailer, they are a fully functioning restaurant on wheels that features everything you’d expect when going through a drive-through, like a menu speaker box as well as a drive-thru lane so the customer never has to get out of their car.
“This is the first one they have ever built and it’s the only one in the United States that is a mobile drive-thru restaurant,” said Dave Snuggs, Owner
The idea for Carnivorium came from wanting to give people the satisfaction of restaurant-quality food while making sure they don’t have to worry about the, what-ifs of in-person dining.
All while keeping the lines as short as possible
“What makes us able to do this quickly is a limited menu 5 dogs, 4 burgers, and waffle fries,” said Dave Snuggs, Owner
Now let’s take a step away from the food and notice a symbol on the side of the restaurant.
Dave Snuggs pulled us aside and broke down the symbol you’ll see on the wrapping of every burger.
When I got my first pro sports job so my first job and I was leaving to go to Albuquerque my dad pulls me in the kitchen and says this is a great day for you two rules one is don’t embarrass your mother and two remember our core values family honor and code,” said Dave Snuggs, Owner
Dave’s father passed away this last December and this symbol serves as a way of honoring the life he inspired.
The restaurant opens this week and a full list of locations and their mission statement can be found here.