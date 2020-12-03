University of Providence students live and learn in Great Falls, but in addition to their hard work and volunteer efforts they continue giving so much back to the community by working at local shops and businesses.
Some plan to stay in Great Falls long past graduation. The new Luna Coffee Bar opened up this summer and the owners say they rely on U.P. students to serve with a smile and help spread word on campus and beyond.
Right now three U.P. graduates work at Luna; balancing their school work and extra-curriculars while earning tips. Senior Kelsey Shaver is a business major who worked as an intern in August to start the small business from the ground up during the pandemic. She explains why her studies are so important, and how she directly applies valuable skills learned in the classroom everyday at the coffee shop.
"We put a lot of work into it so it's been a really cool process like seeing an actual business, being a business major and seeing an actual business start from the ground up has been really cool,” said Shaver.
She explains how Luna allows her to get a taste of real-world experience when it comes to running a small business in the food and beverage industry, “You can't get that experience in the classroom and it's just juggling a lot of different parts of business so that's been really eye opening for me because my job isn't just one thing everyday. It's constantly changing, there's a lot of moving pieces."
Shaver helps with everything from quality service, to inventory, handling money, public health guidelines, and working with local vendors. After surpassing her 3 credit internship, she was offered a permanent management position like many across the Electric City.
For now she’s thankful for job security during the pandemic and plans to keep working in Great Falls for the foreseeable future just like her other friends who work in town.