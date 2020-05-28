JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mont. - A person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County on Thursday, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
MHP says a call was received about 1 p.m. for a crash that occurred on Highway 2 at mile marker 75 in Jefferson County. MHP says a car went off the right side of the road, hit a rock, and caught fire. According to MHP, the driver did not survive the crash. Law enforcement is currently working to identify the victim.
The crash is still under investigation. Law enforcement says speed is believed to be a factor.