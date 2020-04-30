BUTTE, Mont. - Butte police say a man is in the hospital and another is in custody after a shooting in Butte on Thursday evening.
Police say at 5:17 p.m., they received a report that a shooting had occurred at the skate park near the intersection of Shields Avenue and East 2nd Street in Butte.
Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says officers were on scene in about a minute. He says a 26-year-old man had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
Police say witnesses were able to describe the suspect's vehicle, a silver Ford Ranger pickup truck, which had fled from the scene.
The victim was treated by the Butte Fire Department and A-1 Ambulance before being transported to St. James Healthcare. Sheriff Lester says the victim is still at the hospital and his condition is unknown.
As the victim was being treated, an officer located the suspect vehicle in the 300 block of South Arizona Street.
Sheriff Lester says a pursuit ensued with the suspect vehicle and the pickup truck eventually crashed into a fence near the intersection of Utah Avenue and East 2nd Street. He says male suspect then fled on foot and was eventually arrested in a yard in the 1000 block of South Wyoming Street.
Sheriff Lester says the suspect is a 21-year-old man.
Police say multiple investigators are in the process of investigating the incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.